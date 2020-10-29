Champions League top scorer: Rashford dey lead Messi, Ronaldo and Moise Kean

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Marcus Rashford don score four Champions League goals dis season

Manchester united player Marcos Rashford don score more goals for Uefa Champions League dis season pass Ronaldo, Moise Kean and Messi.

Di England international Rashford came on as substitute just afta di hour mark and score three goals in 16 minutes against RB Leipzig.

Im first goal e run clear to calmly slot di ball inside di net, then e fire hot shot for im second, before im drilling home im third goal for stoppage time.

As e be so Rashford don score four Champions League goals dis season

United win di match 5-0 to maintain dia unbeaten record and sitdon on top group H wit six points. Na two games each team don play for di group stage of dia season Champions League.

Champions League top scorers

Player Goals scored Team

Marcus Rashford 4 Man United

Duvan Zapata 3 Atalanta

Ousmane Dembélé 2 Barcelona

Kingsley Coman 2 Bayern

Lionel Messi 2 Barcelona

Ferrán Torres 2 Man. City

Leon Goretzka 2 Bayern

Moise Kean 2 PSG

İlkay Gündoğan 2 Man. City

Marcus Thuram 2 Mönchengladbach

Angeliño 2 Leipzig

Romelu Lukaku 2 Inter Milan

Álvaro Morata 2 Juventus

João Félix 2 Atlético

Erling Braut Haaland 2 Dortmund

Dominik Szoboszlai 2 Salzburg