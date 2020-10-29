Champions League top scorer: Rashford dey lead Messi, Ronaldo and Moise Kean
Manchester united player Marcos Rashford don score more goals for Uefa Champions League dis season pass Ronaldo, Moise Kean and Messi.
Di England international Rashford came on as substitute just afta di hour mark and score three goals in 16 minutes against RB Leipzig.
Im first goal e run clear to calmly slot di ball inside di net, then e fire hot shot for im second, before im drilling home im third goal for stoppage time.
As e be so Rashford don score four Champions League goals dis season
United win di match 5-0 to maintain dia unbeaten record and sitdon on top group H wit six points. Na two games each team don play for di group stage of dia season Champions League.
Champions League top scorers
Player Goals scored Team
Marcus Rashford 4 Man United
Duvan Zapata 3 Atalanta
Ousmane Dembélé 2 Barcelona
Kingsley Coman 2 Bayern
Lionel Messi 2 Barcelona
Ferrán Torres 2 Man. City
Leon Goretzka 2 Bayern
Moise Kean 2 PSG
İlkay Gündoğan 2 Man. City
Marcus Thuram 2 Mönchengladbach
Angeliño 2 Leipzig
Romelu Lukaku 2 Inter Milan
Álvaro Morata 2 Juventus
João Félix 2 Atlético
Erling Braut Haaland 2 Dortmund
Dominik Szoboszlai 2 Salzburg
Na 3 and 4, November 2020 dem go play di third group matches dem for Champions Leagues.