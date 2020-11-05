Istanbul başakşehir vs Man United: See Wetin happun to Solskjaer afta United lose 2-1 for Champions League

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Before dem face Manchester United, Istanbul Basaksehir neva score goal or collect point for Champions League

Dis no be good time for Manchester United fans as dia team lose again, dis time na to Istanbul başakşehir dem lose 2-1 on Wednesday night for Champions League.

Di Reds fail to extend dia unbeaten record dis season for Champions League campaign, with defeat to di Turkish club.

Former Chelsea man Demba Ba and Edin Visca score for di hosts for first half, while Anthony Martial score United only goal for di match.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

United form dis season for Premier League get as e be, last month Tottenham flog dem 6-1 for dia house, but dem recover to win three of di next four games, wey include draw against Chelsea.

But afta Sunday poor performance against Arsenal wey dem lose 1-0 for Old Trafford and anoda weak performance for Istanbul, di back-to-back defeats dey put pressure on di boss Solskjaer.

United neva win dia last six games for house for league, while defeat by Basaksehir end dia run of 10 straight wins for road.