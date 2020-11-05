Istanbul başakşehir vs Man United: See Wetin happun to Solskjaer afta United lose 2-1 for Champions League
Dis no be good time for Manchester United fans as dia team lose again, dis time na to Istanbul başakşehir dem lose 2-1 on Wednesday night for Champions League.
Di Reds fail to extend dia unbeaten record dis season for Champions League campaign, with defeat to di Turkish club.
Former Chelsea man Demba Ba and Edin Visca score for di hosts for first half, while Anthony Martial score United only goal for di match.
Solskjaer 'no gree comment' on sack tok
United form dis season for Premier League get as e be, last month Tottenham flog dem 6-1 for dia house, but dem recover to win three of di next four games, wey include draw against Chelsea.
But afta Sunday poor performance against Arsenal wey dem lose 1-0 for Old Trafford and anoda weak performance for Istanbul, di back-to-back defeats dey put pressure on di boss Solskjaer.
United neva win dia last six games for house for league, while defeat by Basaksehir end dia run of 10 straight wins for road.
Even though di international break dey near, Van Persie say im no be "big fan of sacking coaches", while ex-United midfielder Owen Hargreaves say Saturday game against Everton na"huge game".