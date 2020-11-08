Premier league table: See how Manchester City and Liverpool result for Premier League go affect top four

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola record as manager against Jurgen Klopp dey poor

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp say no be only two teams wey fit win di Premier league dis season.

Klopp say several teams fit win di League dis season, e dismiss report wey say di title race dey between im team and Manchester City.

Tori be say for di past few seasons na City and Liverpool dey dominate di Premier League, and na Pep Guardiola City win di title for 2018-19 with 98 points to Liverpool 97.

Di two teams go face each for Eithad stadium on Sunday 8 November.

Sergio Aguero, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho go miss di game on Sunday. Meanwhile Liverpool fit welcome back dia defender Joel Matip, wey miss dia last two games sake of injury.

How Manchester City and Liverpool result for Premier League go affect top four?

Afta eight games na Southampton dey ontop di Premier League wit 16 points, but dem don play one game more dan di defending champions Liverpool wey dey second.

If Liverpool beat City for Etihad, dem go return back to di top of di table. Man City demselves go remain for 12th position wit defeat but if dem win, di highest dem fit climb to na 5th position wit one game in hand.

Tottenham wey dey fifth for table fit go top di table if Liverpool and Leicester lose dia games today di only team wey dis result go affect na Chelsea as dem go drop out of di top four position.

Anything oda dan defeat today for Jose Mourinho team go see dem enta top four.