Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Super Eagles play 4-4 wit Leone Stars for dia Afcon qualifier

Wia dis foto come from, @NGSuperEagles Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Victor Osimhen score Nigeria third goal against Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone come from four goals down to play 4-4 draw wit Nigeria for dia group L, African cup of Nations qualifying match wey happun for Samuel Ogbemudia stadium for Benin City on Friday.

Nigeria wey take di lead through Alex Iwobi inside five minutes been control di game for first half wit goals from Victor Osimhen,Samuel Chukwueze and anoda from Iwobi to go 4-0 inside 31 minute.

But Sierra Leone pull one goal back from Kwame Quee four minutes before half time.

Wia dis foto come from, @NGSuperEagles Twitter

For second half di visitors score three goals two from Alhaji Kamara and Mustapha Bundu wey put di Super Eagles under serious tension to make am 4-4.

Di result mean say Nigeria dey sidon ontop group L wit seven points followed by Benin, Lesotho and Sierre Leone.

Dem go play di return leg against Leone stars, on Tuesday November 17, for Siaka Stevens stadium for Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Na only di top two teams go qualify for di tournament wey go happun next year for Cameroon

Ahead of di match Nigeria Football Federation bin announce say all di players test negative for Covid-19.

Last Month during di international break Nigeria play two friendly games wia dem lose to African champions Algeria and play draw wit Tunisia.

Although most of dia key players bin dey injured for di match.

Who start for Super Eagles?