Maradona dead: Argentina begin three days of mourning to mark di death of 'God'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diego Maradona (centre) and Ossie Ardiles (right) played together at the 1982 World Cup

Today football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo "no fit even dream" of di way di world admire Diego Maradona, na so e former teammate Ossie Ardiles tok.

Argentina don begin three days of national mourning to mark di death of Maradona wey die on Wednesday for di age of 60.

Im body go lie in state for di Casa Rosada wey be di seat of di Argentina goment.

"To be Diego Maradona bin dey incredibly beautiful," na so oga Ardiles tell BBC.

"But on di oda hand, e bin no dey easy at all. Right from a really early age, e bin dey subject to di press all di time. E bin no get normal childhood, e no ever get normal teenage years.

"Everybody bin want dey wit am, everybody bin want piece of am, so e bin dey incredibly difficult.

Maradona, wey play for clubs including Barcelona and Napoli, bin captain Argentina wen dem win di 1986 World Cup, as e score di famous 'Hand of God' goal against England for di quarter-finals.

Former Tottenham midfielder Ardiles, wey play alongside Maradona for di 1982 World Cup, say e bin be like "god" for Argentina, in Naples and all around di world.

"Di world go remember am as genius in football," e add. "You fit see di extraordinary amount of interest wey e dey generate.

"Pipo like [Juventus and Portugal striker] Ronaldo, or pipo like [Barcelona and Argentina forward] Messi, dem no fit even dream of getting dis kind of admiration.

"Dat na im be di Maradona phenomenon - all di time."

A post-mortem examination bin dey due to take place on Maradona dead body later on Wednesday afta e die at about midday local time for e home in Tigre, near Buenos Aires.

Di former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager bin do successful surgery on brain blood clot earlier for November and bin suppose collect treatment for alcohol dependency.

One minute silence bin take place before Wednesday Champions League matches and di same tin go happen before all other European fixtures dis week.

Messi and Ronaldo bin dey among current players to pay tribute, while Brazilian football great Pele say e hope one day dem two go "play ball together in di sky".

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola say Maradona "make world football better".

"One banner bin dey for Argentina, one year ago, wey I read bin say: 'No matter wetin you don do with your life, Diego, wetin matter na di tin wey you do for our lives,'" former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola add.

"It express perfectly wetin dis guy give us. Di man of joy and pleasure and e commitment for world football."

Former Tottenham manager and Argentina defender Mauricio Pochettino say: "Broken with pain. Diego, you be my hero and friend. I bin dey fortunate to share football and life with you."