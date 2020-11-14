Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone: Super Eagles Ahmed Musa don apologise for dia draw game

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles

Captain of Nigeria Super Eagles Ahmed Musa don say sorry on behalf of di team for di kain game wey dem play wit Sierra Leone on Friday.

Sierra Leone come from four goals down to play 4-4 draw wit Nigeria for dia group L, African cup of Nations qualifying match wey happun for Samuel Ogbemudia stadium for Benin City.

Musa do video wey im post for social media ontop di mata - di team forward say dem sorry for di game and promise say dem go win wen next dem play Sierra Leone.

"We know say we make very big mistake but nothing wey we fit do. No so football be; sometime we win, sometime we lose".

"We go try our best and we sure say we go qualify for AFCON. We go make am up," e follow tok.