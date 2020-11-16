Sierra Leone vs Nigeria: Head to head for [Sierra Leone vs Nigeria date] Afcon qualifiers return leg

Nigeria go face Sierra Leone again on Tuesday Nov 17, four days afta dem troway dia four goal lead against di Leone Stars for dia Group L, 2021 African cup of nations qualifying match for Benin.

Di Super Eagles bin dey coast towards dia third win for di group afta dem score four goals inside di first half of di match.

Everton player Alex Iwobi score two goals, im score im first goal inside four minutes. Then Napoli Victor Osimhen score afta 21 minutes as im return back to di Nigerian team.

Osimhen set up Iwobi for im second goal six minutes later and Villareal Samuel Chukwueze make am four, with another assist from Osimhen.

Sierra Leone fight back start just before half-time when Kwame Quee grab consolation goal before Alhaji Kamara and Mustapha Bundu score to complete di comeback.

Nigeria don fly comot di kontri ahead of dia Group L, 2021 Afcon qualifying match wey go happun for di Siaka Stevens stadium for Freetown.

[Nigeria vs Sierra Leone time]

Di time of di match na 5pm Nigerian time wey be 17:00 (West African Time).

And tori be say na AIT, and NTA go show di match live.

Wetin Nigeria coach [Gernot Rohr] tok?

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believe say im team go respond afta dia disappointing performance for di Samuel Ogbemudia stadium for Benin City on Friday 14 November, 2020.

"We need three points to qualify and we want to do am for Free town. Everybody dey determined, everybody dey vex ".

"I dey sure say dem go react because I know my team and I know wetin dem fit do, dem show am for di first half if we fit maintain di energy for di second half we fit do am. " na wetin im add put

As tins stand di Super Eagles dey sidon ontop Group L wit seven points followed by Benin wey get six points while Sierra Leone get 2 points and Lesotho get one point.

Di 2021 African cup of Nation go happun for Cameroon next year if Nigeria qualify e go be dia 19 appearance for di competition wey dem don win three times.

[Nigeria vs Sierra Leone head to head] Analysis

"Di main problem for di first leg na di defence. I expect Coah Gernot Rohr to make changes for di back four and possibly for di goalkeeping position- as di team dey continue to dey experiment until dem find a worthy number one. " Na wetin sabi pesin ontop football Emmanuel Etim tok.

"Wit all di attacking players wey dey di team, Osimhen absence sake of im shoulder injury wey im get for Benin go make am difficult for whichever attacker wey go start for Freetown. " Na wetin im add put.