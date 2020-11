Christian Obodo: Former Nigeria midfielder Christian Obodo narrate im experience with kidnappers

By Oluwashina Okeleji

Football Writer, Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former Nigeria midfielder Christian Obodo dey traumatised afta dem kidnap am for Delta state, Nigeria for di second time in eight years.

Unknown gunmen drag di 36-year-old, wey spend over 10 years for Italy Serie A, on Sunday afta e bin park to buy fruit for di city of Warri.

"Dem take me by force at gunpoint for refinery road not too far from my house, blindfold and force me inside di passenger seat of my car," Obodo tell BBC Sport Africa, as e reveal di details of how dem gbab am.

"Dem start to dey punch me and one of dem threaten to shoot me for my head if I no stay calm and quiet, na at dat point I explain to dem who I be and probably not who dem bin dey look for.

"One of dem recognise my name as di footballer, dat na wen I know say dem bin no target me, but dem just pick me randomly.

"E dey really traumatising because di motives no clear and say I dem put me through anoda abduction dey very cruel.

"Dem take my diamond earrings, wrist watch, necklace and demand for money, but I tell dem I only get my bank cards."

To make tins even worse for Obodo dem lock am for di boot of im car as di kidnappers decide to empty im account.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Dem lock Christian Obodo for di boot of im own car as di kidnappers drive around dey use im credit cards

"Dem keep me for my boot for more dan four hours. Dem start to dey empty my accounts, use my two unlimited cards," e tok.

"Dem drive me to different places, I no even know say we bin still dey Delta State. You fit tell say dem dey highly experienced for these card transactions.

"Dem bin take out cash endlessly and take dia time with different transactions, dem remove unlimited cash as I bin dey locked up in my boot.

"Afta dem realise dem no fit take out more cash, dem drive me go dark spot, wia dem dump me later dat night and den allowe me to leave."

Na di second time dem go kidnap former Perugia, Lecce and Fiorentina player for im hometown, di first happen for June 2012 while e dey play for Udinese.

Obodo say dis latest incident break am well-well and e feel unsafe for im kontri.

"E dey sad to say I no longer feel safe anymore," e tell BBC Sport.

"Just to park on di road to buy my mother apple and water melon, only for dem to kidnap me at gunpoint.

"I fit don lost money and things money fit buy, but now I fear say one day pesin fit lose im life to pipo wey carry gun- wey fit kill you say you no get wetin dem want."

History of abduction