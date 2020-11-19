Pep Guardiola: Manchester City football manager Josep "Pep" Guardiola Sala sign two year deal
Manchester City FC boss Josep "Pep" Guardiola Sala wey be Spanish football manager don agree sign two year deal wey go keep an as di manager of Manchester City till 2023.
Di 49 year old don win two Premier League titles, di FA Cup and three League Cups since im join di club for 2016.
Im former contract suppose to expire by di end of dis Premiere League season.
Already with out di extension, im five year stay for City na di longest time, di former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager don stay for one club since e start to do manager work for 2008.