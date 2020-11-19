Pep Guardiola: Manchester City football manager Josep "Pep" Guardiola Sala sign two year deal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pep Guardiola sign im new contract, as e siddon between Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano (left) and director of football Txiki Begiristain (right)

Manchester City FC boss Josep "Pep" Guardiola Sala wey be Spanish football manager don agree sign two year deal wey go keep an as di manager of Manchester City till 2023.

Di 49 year old don win two Premier League titles, di FA Cup and three League Cups since im join di club for 2016.

Im former contract suppose to expire by di end of dis Premiere League season.