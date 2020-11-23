CAF President: FIFA ban Ahmad Ahmad, President Confederation of African Football for five years

Wia dis foto come from, FADEL SENNA Wetin we call dis foto, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad don chop five years ban from Fifa for breaching dia code of ethics.

Di Fifa vice-president, age 60, break rules relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts abuse of position as well as misappropriation of funds.

"Di investigation into Oga Ahmad's conduct ... from 2017 to 2019 involve various Caf-related governance issues, including di organisation and financing of Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, him involvement for Caf deals with sports equipment company Tactical Steel and oda activities," na wetin Fifa tok inside statement.

Wia dis foto come from, GULSHAN KHAN/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ahmad has been the president of Caf since March 2017

Oga Ahmad, wey BBC Sport Africa tok about im possible ban last month, also chop fine of $200,000.

Ahmad Ahmad don deny all di accuse dem.

Last month, di Fifa vice-president from Madagascar announce him intention to go for a second term for office wen Caf elections take place next March.