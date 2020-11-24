Champions League fixtures: Uefa Champions League - How to watch Tuesday matches, teams wey fit qualify for round of 16

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Uefa Champions League go return on Tuesday 24 November, afta di international break.

Teams like Chelsea and Sevilla don already begin eye di knockout stage of di competition.

See wetin di first night of Match day four get to offer:

[Tuesday Champions League fixtures]

Group E: Krasnodar vs Sevilla (18:55 CET)

Group E: Rennes vs Chelsea (18:55 CET)

Group F: Lazio vs Zenit

Group F: Dortmund vs Club Brugge

Group G: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona

Group G: Juventus vs Ferencváros

Group H: Manchester United vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Group H: Paris vs Leipzig

Di oda games go kickoff by 9pm Nigerian Time

[How to watch Tuesday Champions League match?]

For Nigeria, Cable company DSTV go show di games live for SuperSports.

Chelsea and Sevilla dey eye di first to qualify for last 16 places

Di race to be di first team to make am to di Uefa Champions league round of 16 fit dey very close.

Two of Group E matches go start by 18:55 CET, afta dia home games against Krasnodar for Match day three.

Chelsea and Sevilla start di day six points clear of di bottom two inside di section.

If di blues win for and di UEFA Europa league holders win for Russia den both teams go dey guaranteed a top-two finish.