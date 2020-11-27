Diego Maradona Burial: Hand of God funeral near Buenos Aires Argentina - Fotos
Diego Armando Maradona, Argentina 'Hand of God' football star enta six feet next to im parents for di town outside of Buenos Aires.
Maradona burial dey private as only around some relatives and close friends attend di final ceremony on Thursday.
60 year old Diego Maradonna bin die of heart attack at di age of sixty on Wednesday di 25th of November, 2020.
[Diego Maradona Burial] - See fotos
But e no stop di three days of mourning wey di Argentine goment put on top di death of di football legend as pipo follow mourn even dey follow di vehicle as dem bin dey go bury am.
Pesin even do mural of di football star for ground for Buenos Aires.
Na on di same Thursday dem bin arrange to put am for Presidential Palace so dat im fans dem go fit do dia last respects.