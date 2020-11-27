Diego Maradona Burial: Hand of God funeral near Buenos Aires Argentina - Fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di car wey cari im bodi to wia dem bury am

Diego Armando Maradona, Argentina 'Hand of God' football star enta six feet next to im parents for di town outside of Buenos Aires.

Maradona burial dey private as only around some relatives and close friends attend di final ceremony on Thursday.

60 year old Diego Maradonna bin die of heart attack at di age of sixty on Wednesday di 25th of November, 2020.

[Diego Maradona Burial] - See fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem do di burinal for di Jardin Bellavista cemetary for Buenos Aires

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Friends and Family as dem dey go bury Diego Maradona

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diego Maradnna former manager, Guillermo Coppola follow attend di burial of di football legend

But e no stop di three days of mourning wey di Argentine goment put on top di death of di football legend as pipo follow mourn even dey follow di vehicle as dem bin dey go bury am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin draw mural of Diego Maradonna for Buenos Aires as part of di Argentine mourning

Pesin even do mural of di football star for ground for Buenos Aires.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fans gada for road dey cry even as dem drive Maradona bodi go cemetery