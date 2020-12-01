Champions League fixtures: Matchday 5 see European teams fight to enta round of 16

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Champions League return wit matchday 5 of di group stage as Liverpool, Bayern, Real Madrid and Man City dey in action to finalise dia position for di next stage of di European competition.

Bayern and Manchester City don already dey through to round of 16.

But fans of Real Madrid and Liverpool go need to hope say dia team no fall dia hand and do wetin dey needed to go through.

Di performance of Los Blancos for di current campaign no dey encouraging for dia millions of fans wey dey US all di way to Africa and so dem need to beat Shakhtar to advance.

Players wey injury force out of action

Sergio Aguero go miss Manchester City game wit Porto on Tuesday - but oga Pep Guardiola tok say di problem no serious.

Aguero no dey part of di team Saturday 5-0 victory over Burnley because of knee problem and im never return to training.

Di 32-year-old Argentina striker don only play four times dis season.

"E no worry me. Im no train. E get small problem wit im knee. E no serious," tok Guardiola.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp tok say e no get enough players to use rotate im Liverpool team against Ajax, wit di way Thiago Alcantara no fit return for a long time.

Klopp blame di plenty match wey too close togeda as wetin cause im man James Milner to get hamstring injury.

Liverpool confam say Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita follow for those wey no go enta field.

Champions League Fixtures (Tuesday)

Group A

Lokomotiv Moskva v Salzburg (18:55)

Atlético v Bayern (21:00)

Group B

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid (18:55)

Mönchengladbach v Internazionale (21:00)

Group C

Marseille v Olympiacos (21:00)

Porto v Man. City (21:00)

Group D

Liverpool v Ajax (21:00)