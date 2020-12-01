Why Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke no wan act again

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Gideon Okeke Wetin we call dis foto, Gideon say e clear say many actors dey dia only for fame, for picture and to slay. Dem come change di world.

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke, say im don tire, im no wan act feem again.

Di actor enta im Instagram post say im dey get emotional breakdown and I wan stop acting.

"I dey get emotional breakdown. I wan leave acting, " na so im lament.

E say im don dey dey frustrated wit di profession even though im "love am so much."

Why im wan stop

Most of Gideon lamentation na based on how tins bin be during di four months Covid-19 lockdown for Nigeria as pipo sidon for house no work, no money.

During di lockdown, na only essential workers - like doctors, nurses, food producers and sellers - di goment allow to go work.

But di Tinsel actor dey argue say, pipo for im profession too follow participate seriously to provide essential service during dat period becos dem help pipo keep dia mind sane as dem sidon for house witout doing anytin.

"Make I remind you say as you bin sidon for house for up to four months, dey watch Television, di actor participate actively to help you keep you sanity in check. Di na Essential Service if you ask me.

Oga Gideon seriously question why e be say actor work na monkey dey work.

According to am, despite all di work wey actor dey do, at di end of di day na only di moni wey dem dey pay am once na im e go get and "most times, na small small di pay go dem drop to cover for a lifetime… For life!

"why e dey right for ACTORS to NOT collect royalties and residuals for dia work for Nigeria," im ask, "Wetin di Guild dey do?"

Most professional dey entitle to pension and gratuity but Nigerian actors no get anytin like dat and dem no dey collect royalties.

Who be Gideon Okeke?

Gideon na Nigerian actor, model and TV presenter.

Im become popular afta im contest for di first edition of Big Brother Nigeria for 2006.