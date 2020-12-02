Uefa champions league results and table: Zinedine Zidane say Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid defeat no go make am resign

By Harry Poole

BBC Sport

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Shakhtar Donetsk never win any of dia three Champions League games since dem beat Real Madrid in October

Di European champions - wey don win am 13 times - dey third for Group B, although all di four teams for di group still get chance to qualify when dem play for next week final round of matches.

Real must beat leaders Borussia Monchengladbach to guarantee progress.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane say im "no go resign" after waya wey Shakhtar Donetsk waya dem mean say im team plan to Champions League last 16 don get serious k-leg.

"I no go resign, lai lai," tok Zidane after di 2-0 loss on Tuesday.

"We go always get difficult moments, and tins hard us now, but we need to continue," tok di France World Cup winner, wey im side lose 2-1 to Alaves for La Liga on Saturday.

"I get di strength wey I need to change our condition and I am go do every every for my power to do am. And di players join.

After di Real defeat on Tuesday many pipo enter social media to yab di Spanish club say dem sef go follow Arsenal dey play for Europa - wey be lower league to Champions League.

Romelu Lukaku score two times as Inter Milan beat Monchengladbach 3-2 later on Tuesday night. Na dis one come give Real chance to qualify.

See how Group B table be like now: