Wolves vs Aston Villa: How Anwar El Ghazi give Aston dia win for di Premier League match

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Anwar El Ghazi's penalty na di first goal since e score late penalty against Manchester City for January

Substitute Anwar El Ghazi convert last minute penalty for Aston Villa to win dia West Midlands derby at Wolves.

Wolves bin get beta home advantage since dia striker Raul Jimenez suffer skull fracture.

Di two teams finished with 10 players as Douglas Luiz and João Moutinho collect red cards.

Di tough game bin also get 11 yellow cards like say na holiday as di ball possession be 52% Wolves and 48% for Aston Villa.

Wat next?

Now Wolves go face Chelsea on Tuesday (18:00 GMT), before dem go face Burnley next Monday (17:30).