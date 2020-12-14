Anthony Joshua vs Pulev: Tyson Fury, [how much did Anthony Joshua make] Prize money & fotos for AJ last fight
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight for 2021 discussion fit finish within a couple of days, Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn tok.
Joshua knockout Kubrat Pulev on Saturday and dis don open road for di fight between di two British boxers.
Dem say negotiation go start on Monday and fit be di first fight for history for all four heavyweight titles.
"E no get any reason why we no go complete di deal and move on and solve di oda problems," na so Hearn tok.
Tori be say many pipo dey tip WBC world heavyweight champion Fury installed as di favourite to beat IBF, WBA and WBO belt holder Joshua if dem fight next.
Dem ask Hearn how long di discussion go take to complete di deal, Hearn reply say: "A couple of days.
"We need to write to di governing bodies and say yes we get deal and we go now tok to di various sites and confirm di dates shortly for wetin I feel say suppose be di end of May."
"I want di fight next. I no fit wait to knock am out," Na so Fury tok for video wey im post on social media on Saturday night.
How much did Anthony Joshua make?
Anthony Joshua take home in di region of £10million after im comfortable win against Kubrat Pulev.
Meanwhile see fotos dem of how Joshua kpo- kpo Pulev
How di fight waka