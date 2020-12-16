Giannis Antetokounmpo: Basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo sign NBA richest deal wit Milwaukee Bucks for '$228.2m'

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greek basketball star wey get Nigerian roots don sign five-year contract extension wit Milwaukee Bucks wey worth $228.2m- tori be say na di richest for NBA history.

Di 26 years old two-time Most Valuable Player, wey full name na Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo agree five year deal.

Antetokounmpo agent confam di details of im contract to ESPN, and di total value beat di mark of $228m (£169.9m) [weybe about 86,811,000,000 Nigeriam Naira) wey Houston Rockets guard James Harden set for 2017.

"Dis na my home, dis na my city,"na wetin Antetokounmpo tok for social media.

"I dey feel blessed say I dey part of for di Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years.

"Make we make di years count- di show must go on, let's get it."

Meet Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo

Tori be say Greek forward Antetokounmpo, wey Bucks draft 15th overall for 2013, for dey eligible to be free agency afta di 2020-2021 season if to say him no sign.

Him new contract allow am to opt out of di deal afta four years.

Di Bucks finish for top of di Eastern Conference last season, wit di best record for NBA, but Miami Heat beat dem for di conference semi-finals during di play-offs.

Dem name Antetokounmpo MVP for di second successive season for September and im also win di Defensive Player of the Year - to become only di third player, after Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, to win di two awards for di same season.

Harden bin get two years left for im contract, wey worth $59m, wen im sign a four-year $169m extension for 2017.

Born: 6 December, 1994

Height: 2.11m

League: NBA

Club: Milwaukee Bucks 2013 - present

Parents: Papa [Charles Antetokunmpo] Mama [Veronica Antetokunmpo]

How much be Antetokounmpo annual salary?

Antetokounmpo average annual salary of $45.6m also big pass Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook five-year deal wey worth $206.8m wit im former team di Oklahoma City Thunder, di equivalent of $41.4m per year.