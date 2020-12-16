Cindy Sanyu Omah Lay: Uganda musician Cindy Sanyu profile, Omah Lay and Tems lessons for Nigeria

One video wey show Cindy Sanyu one Ugandan musician, dey criticize Nigerian music stars, Omah Lay and Tems,onto say dem do show for her kontri during lockdown make many pipo vex.

For di video wey don go viral for social media Sanyu, say "a foreigner do concert for dis kontri wit no social distancing, no masks and dis idiots even post am online and dey proud say im concert dey successful for Uganda", na wetin she tok.

Many pipo blast her for di kain words she use inside di video and some even accuse her of jealousy.

Uganda Police bin charge Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems, plus one oda Nigerian Muyiwa Awoniyi wit offence of "negligently doing acts wey fit spread infectious diseases".

Dem later drop di charges and release di singers on Tuesday wen dey bin arrest since Sunday December 13.

Who be Cindy Sanyu?

Cinderella Sanyu aka Cindy Sanyu the Kingherself, na female afro-pop singer and songwriter.wey dey based for Kampala Uganda.

Some of her hit song na nawewe and outta my mind wey do well for charts but di song wey make her blow na You and me wey she feature Ogbonge Nigerian artist P-square.

Sanyu attend Ngora high school and tori be say she dey engaged since February 2, 2020.

Takeaways from Omah Lay and Tems wahala for Uganda

Uganda Covid-19 rules

As part of dia effort to control di spread of Covid-19 pandemic for dia kontri di ministry of health release guidelines and suspend concert. Dat guideline still stand up till now.

Nigeria celebs show full support for Omah Lay and Tems

Nigerian artistes and entertainers raise dia voice in support of dia colleague Omah Lay, wen authorities hand cuff and remand dem for prison ontop accuse say dem break dia Covid-19 rules for Uganda.

Nigeria goment sharp-sharp response

Nigeria Mission for Uganda dey do everything possible to free musicians Omah lay and Tems. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama tweet say dem dey engage wit authorities for Uganda at di highest level.

Uganda goment apologise

Nigeria minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama reveal say im Uganda counterpart Sam Kutesa get back to am to apologise on behalf of di goment.