Premier league table: Aston Villa vs Burnley and Sheff Utd vs Man Utd - How dis match go affect di league position

Roberto Firmino last-minute header spoil show for Tottenham for Anfield as e send Liverpool to di top of di Premier League table.

Di match wey get plenty chances inside for di two teams bin dey look like say e go end for draw before Firmino jump to nod di ball pass Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris from Andrew Robertson corner.

Liverpool flew rush Spurs for di opening exchanges and score first wen Mohamed Salah shot take big deflection off Eric Dier and fly over Lloris.

But dia lead last long as Spurs counter attack move seven minutes see Son Heung-sweet finish pass Alisson to equalise.

Spurs been get better chances for second half, di Steven Bergwijn chance wey di ball hit post and di defence clear am and Harry Kane wey head di ball ova di bar from point-blank range.

Di result mean say Liverpool dey top di league wit 28 points while Tottenham dey second positon wit 25 points.

Tuesday night results :

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton

Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Fulham 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace

How Thursday fixtures go affect Premier League table

Manchester United fit climb from dia number nine position to six position for table ahead of Chelsea if dem win Sheffield United for Bramall Lane dis night.

But if dem draw dey play draw dey move to number eight position ahead of dia city rival Manchester City wey dey eight position.

Sheffield United don lose 11 out of di 12 premier league match wey dem don play and na only one point dem get for table

Di game go kick off by 20:00 GMT and tori be say dia striker Edinson Cavani fit no play di match as im still dey recover from muscle injury.

Na two games go shele on Thursday night for Premier League and di first one go see Aston Villa host Burnley for Villa Park by 18:00 GMT

If Villa beat Burnley dem go move to number seven position for table wit 21 points wit two games in hand if dem lose or draw dem go still remain for number 11 position.