Best Fifa player 2020: Rashford, Neuer win awards for Best Fifa Football Awards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na dat time of di year again when di best of world football go get recognition for di Best Fifa Football Awards wey, happen for di first time dis year, na virtual event.

British sports journalist Reshmin Chowdhury and former ogbonge player Ruud Gullit of Netherlands go both host di virtual TV show.

On di night Fifa president Gianni Infantino apologise say im no go fit attend di 2020 ceremony.

Di awards begin with di Fifa Foundation Award wey Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford win, and e end wit Best Men's Player award.

Dem praise Rashford for im "inspirational work" wia im help raise millions of pounds in donations and convince di UK goment to give free food to school students and families wey no too get money.

Di awards also pay tribute to Diego Maradona. Last month, di football legend and one of di greatest players of all time, die at di age of 60.

Wia dis foto come from, Fifa Wetin we call dis foto, For di first time, di Best Fifa Awards 2020 happun in a virtual way

See all full list of di 2020 awards:

Fifa Foundation Award - Marcus Rashford

Best Fifa Women's Goalkeeper - Sarah Bouhaddi

Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer

Puskas Award - Son Heung-Min (goal against Burnley)

Best Fifa Women's Coach - Sarina Wiegman

Best Fifa Men's Coach - Jurgen Klopp

Fifa Fair Play Award - Mattia Agnese

Fifa Fan Award - Marivaldo Francisco Da Silva

Fifa Fifpro Women's World 11 - Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Tobin Heath, Veronica Boquete, Barbara Bonansea, Megan Rapinoe, Delphine Cascarino, Vivianne Miedema, Pernille Harder

Fifa Fifpro Men's World 11 - Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Kevin De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo.