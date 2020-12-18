Wayne Rooney son Kai don sign for Manchester United- See wetin di striker tok

Wia dis foto come from, Wayne Rooney/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Kai Rooney is Wayne and Colleen's eldest son

Wayne Rooney son don follow im father footsteps to sign for Manchester United.

Photo of Kai wey be 11 years wit im papa and mama colleen, to sign di contract for Old Trafford club.

Wayne - wey play for United from 2004 until 2017 - write for Instagram: "Proud day. Kai sign for Man Utd. Keep up di hard work son."

Photo of Kai dey hold United shirt wit Number 10 for di back- na di same number im papa wear.