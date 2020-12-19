Liverpool vs Crystal Palace highlights: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane score as di Reds flog Eagles 7-0
Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace 7-0 for di Premier League game wey happun on Saturday.
Na di first time Liverpool go score ogbonge 7 away goals for PL.
Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Hederson and Mo Salah score for di game.
Firmino and Salah score two while di rest score one each as di Reds go six points clear.
Dis na Jurgen Klopp 127th victory as Liverpool boss for di Premier League, im overtake Rafael Benitez (126) as the Reds boss with di most wins for Premier League history.
Meanwhile Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson tell BT Sport say: "I tink say we dey ruthless today and take our chances wey dey important always. We dominate di game for large periods but I still think say we lose-guard at times. Overall, we dey happy with di performance. To finish dis week off with di win afta midweek dey important and we manage to do am.