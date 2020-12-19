Liverpool vs Crystal Palace highlights: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane score as di Reds flog Eagles 7-0

Meanwhile Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson tell BT Sport say: "I tink say we dey ruthless today and take our chances wey dey important always. We dominate di game for large periods but I still think say we lose-guard at times. Overall, we dey happy with di performance. To finish dis week off with di win afta midweek dey important and we manage to do am.