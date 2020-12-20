La Liga standings: Lionel Messi equal Pele record but Barca drop league points

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lionel Messi equal Brazil legend Pele record of 643 goals for one single club after e score for Barcelona 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday for La Liga.

Di Argentine, 33, achieve di feat wit diving header just before half-time, immediately after Valencia goalkeeper save e penalty.

Messi score e first goal for Barca for 2005 against Albacete.

Pele score 643 goals for 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos between 1956 and 1974.

But even though Messi equal anoda record, Barcelona fail to close di gap on first place Atletico Madrid wey also win 3-1 against Elche.

Di result see Barcelona remain fifth for table, eight points behind Atletico Madrid.

Two goals from Luis Suarez help Atleti move clear for di top of LaLiga table, dem still get three outstanding matches.

La Liga standings

Even though di league don enter matchday 15, some teams never play reach 15 matches

Atletico Madrid dey top wit 29 points while Real Sociedad dey second on 26 points. Real Madrid wey go play Eibar later on Sunday dey third wit 26 points while Villareal complete di Top-four position wit 25 points.