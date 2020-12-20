Rafael Leao: AC Milan and Portuguese forward score fastest goal for Serie A history

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rafael Leao record-breaking moment na im third Serie A goal for AC Milan dis season

Rafael Leao score di fastest goal for Serie A history as AC Milan net just afta just six seconds of dia game for Sassuolo on Sunday.

Di Portuguese forward, 21, collect Hakan Calhanoglu pass to put di league leaders ahead from di kick-off.

Leao goal beat di record of 8.9 seconds wey Piacenza Paolo Poggi set against Fiorentina on 2 December 2001.

Milan bin dey one point clear of city rivals Inter for di top as dem enta di game.

Belgium midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers add di second goal in di middle of di first half to double Milan lead against dia sixth-placed hosts.

Shane Long goal for Southampton against Watford on 23 April 2019 na di fastest strike in Premier League history at 7.69 seconds.

Who be Rafael Leao?

Rafael Alexandre Conceição Leão na 21-year-old Portuguese professional footballer wey dey play for Italian club A.C. Milan as forward.

Dem born am on di 10 of June 1999 Almada, Setúbal District of Angolan Descent.

Leão join Sporting CP youth system at di age of 9 afta brief spell with Amora FC.

On 21 May 2017, still as junior, e make im senior debut with di reserves, e enta as second-half substitute and score inside di 1-1 away draw against S.C. Braga B.