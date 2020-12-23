Lionel Messi: Pedri pass to Barcelona FC player Messi break Pele scoring record

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pele and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi don break one of Pele record after im score goal number 644 for Barcelona during im team victory over Real Valladolid on Tuesday night.

Argentina forward Messi, score Barca third goal when im collect backheel pass from Pedri, take one touch come waya shot pass goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Pele, di football legend, bin hold di record of player wey score di most goals for one club, wit im 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian club Santos between 1956 and 1974.

Messi, score im first Barca goal for 2005 and since then im don win 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with di Spanish club.

If difference fit dey from di records of di two players, e go be say Pele - wey im birth name na Edson Arantes do Nascimento - score im 643 goals for im home country club, while Messi do am for foreign club.

After Messi been match Pele record few days earlier, di Brazilian congratulate am.

"Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel...I admire you well-well," Pele bin write ontop im Instagram page.

For years many don compare di two players, as some say Messi don pass Pele as di best player to play di game of football, tok wey Pele ogbonge followers don reject.