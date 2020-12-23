Joel Obi: Nigeria midfielder allegedly suffer racist abuse for Italy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Italian Serie B side Chievo don allege say Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi suffer racist abuse from e opponent during dia match against Pisa on Tuesday.

Pisa and di player dem both don deny di accuse.

Chievo tok for statement say Obi bin be di "object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase wey no get anything to do with di most basic values of sport, ethics and respect."

Dem say Pisa player Michele Marconi used di phrase "di slave revolt" towards Obi for di first half of di 2-2 draw.

"Chievo... regret say disciplinary action no follow di phrase wey most pipo for pitch hear: neither by di referee, nor di assistant or fourth official, nor di federation delegate," dem add.

Pisa say di club "distance demself" from Chievo statement, dem say match officials or di microphones around di pitch no detect di alleged insult.

"Moreover, our player confirm say im no address any insults to di opposing player, let alone to racially motivated ones," e add.