Luke Harper: Brodie Lee ex-WWE Wrestler Jon Huber die for age 41

Wia dis foto come from, WWE

US wrestler Jon Huber, wey fans know as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, don die aged 41.

Huber wife Amanda tok for post on Instagram say: "Loved ones surround am wen e die after a hard fought battle with non Covid related lung issue."

Im compete as Luke Harper for WWE, before e leave for 2019 and join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Brodie Lee.

AEW say dem dey "heartbroken" at di news of di death of Harper, wey stop to fight for October.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan say im dey "totally devastated" over di loss of "a great talent and awesome human being".

Triple H also call Jon Huber an "amazing talent", but say im be "better human being, husband and father".

Amanda Huber, wey dey also perform under di name Synndy Synn, describe her husband as "di greatest father" to their two children.

"I never bin want write out those words. My heart dey broken.

"Di world see him as di amazing @brodielee (aka Luke Harper) but im bin be my best friend, my husband, and di greatest father you would ever meet.

"No words fit express di love I feel or how broken I dey right now."

Cody Rhodes don dey for ring with Brodie Lee, and e post on Twitter say im dey "honoured and privileged" to be di "last pesin wey Brodie fight".

Matt Hardy post: "I dey shattered over Brodie passing. Im bin dey full of life with e wife and young children wey im love.

"A devastating reminder of how fragile life be. Rest well, friend."