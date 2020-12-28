Lionel Messi: Barcelona striker wan play for US

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi scored in Barcelona's most recent game, a 3-0 win over Valladolid on 22 December

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi say e hopes to one day play for di United States but no dey sure of e future wen e contract go end for June.

Di Argentina forward, 33, fit begin negotiations wit overseas clubs for January.

Guess work over e future don dey go on since e hand in a transfer request for August 2020.

"I no know wetin I go do yet," na so Messi tell Spanish television channel La Sexta.

"I go wait until di season end. I go like to play for di United States and experience life and di league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity one day.

"Right now di most important thing na to focus on di team and finish di season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and to no dey distracted by other things."

Barcelona, wey no win any trophy last season, dey fifth for La Liga after their worst start to di league campaign in 33 years.

Since im join Barcelona at di age of 13, Messi don become di club record goalscorer, im don win 10 La Liga tiles, four Champions League and di Ballon d'Or - award for di world's best player - six times.

Im controversial summer request to leave Barcelona follow clash with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, wey resign for October.

Messi describ Bartomeu time for di club as "a disaster".