Napoli striker Victor Osimhen test positive for coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Italy club Napoli don announce say dia Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen don test positive for Covid-19

Di club say di Osimhen return positive result of di test on e return from Belgium wia im bin go for treatment on e shoulder injury.

Di 21-year-old don dey sidelined since last November after e dislocate im shoulder wen e bin represent Nigeria for di Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

According to post wey di club make on dia twitter handle dem say di player no dey show any symptom.

Di club also add say Osimhen never come into contact wit di rest of di Napoli squad.

Osimhen join Napoli from French side Lille during di 2020 summer transfer window.