Southampton vs Liverpool: See wia you fit follow di game plus match predictions

Southampton go host Premier League leaders Liverpool for Saint Mary stadium on Monday night.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy go miss Monday Premier League match afta him testing positive for coronavirus.

McCarthy, wey be 31 years, don keep seven clean sheets in 16 league games, and tori be say him dey dey self-isolating for im house.

But no be only Southampton wey go miss key players, Liverpool defender Joel Matip dey out for around three weeks wit groin injury wey im get during dia gameagainst West Brom for 27 December.

Thiago Alcantara fit start for di Reds, afta him shine as substitute wen im return from injury against Newcastle on Wednesday.

See wia you fit follow di Southampton and Liverpool game

Di match go start 9pm Nigerian time, and you fit watch am live for Supersports cable channel for DSTV.

LAWRO PREDICTION

"I always feel say Southampton dey better away from, but dia home form no bad too - Dem be di fifth best Premier League prior to di latest round of matches" na wetiin BBC football expert Mark Lawenson tok.

"Liverpool form away from home no too make sense like dat dis season but I just get dis feeling say dem go win for di south coast." na wetin im add put.

Prediction: 1-2

Premier League table

Na Liverpool dey on top di Premier League afta 16 rounds of matches wit 33 points But Jurgen Klopp team fit stretch dia lead to three points if dem beat Southampton for house.