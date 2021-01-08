Amad Diallo: Meet di Ivory Coast player wey Manchester United just sign wey dem say dey play like "Messi"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Amad Diallo don played for Atalanta for Champions League dis season

Manchester United don complete di £19m signing of Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo from Italian club Atalanta.

Dis deal go include extra £18.2m in add-ons as im sign contract wey go keep am for di club until June 2025, wit di option of an extra year.

Tori be say na for October na im United agree di deal to sign Diallo for October.

"I watched myself, I believe say im be one of di most exciting young players for di game," na wetin Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager tok.

"E go take time for am to adapt but im speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability go help am well-well.

"Na player wey get di skills, we go make am important player for Manchester United for future."

Diallo na di first player wey di club go sign and register under post-Brexit rules. Di paperwork for dis im move dem submit am just afta midnight on New Year's Day and dem approve am di same day.

Him bin need di governing body exemption before e fit apply for UK visa, wey im do for Rome earlier dis week.

Diallo go fly to England once dem approve am and e no go need quarantine as im bin dey part of Atalanta 'bubble'.

"Di coaches dey fantastic to me since I sign, we dey keep in touch regularly and dem don already given plenty good advice," na so Diallo tok.

"I don really prepare for dis move, both physically and mentally, and I don work really hard so dat I go dey ready to step up to dis ogbonge club."

Who be Amad Diallo?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dem born Diallo for Ivory Coast, and na 18 years im be. Tori be say e move go Italy around di age of 10, and join Atalanta for 2015.

Di winger play im first match for Atalanta last season, wey make am di youngest player - at 17 years and 109 days old - to score for im Serie A debut in for dia 7-1 thrashing of Udinese.

Afta dat im performance, di Ivorian travel wit di Atalanta squad to Lisbon for dia Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Diallo don play just four league games for Atalanta, but e dey shine well-well for training, sotey Papu Gomez recently compare am to Lionel Messi.