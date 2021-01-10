Christian Chukwu: Former Super Eagles coach 'embarrassed' by fake news of e death

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria coach Christian Chukwu during di African Nations Cup 2004 Semi-Final match between Tunisia and Nigeria

Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu say im dey embarrassed say fake tori of im death don spread for Nigeria.

Di former footballer wey deny di news of e death say im dey hale and hearty.

Earlier on Sunday, tori begin fly up and down say di ex-Rangers player and Green Eagles captain don die

Chukwu for interview wit News Agency of Nigeria say im dey "terribly embarrassed with dis news wey say I don die."

Im say "Several pipo begin call me from across di world since di news brake. I still dey investigate di source of di story."

Dis no go be di first time wey fake tori about di life of di former Rangers Technical Director go make news, for 2019, one rumuor bin spread wey say both Rangers Football Club and Enugu State goment bin abandon Chukwu when im bin need money for medical treatment abroad.

Who be Christian Chukwu?

Di defender play for Enugu Rangers Football Club during di 1970s and also captain di Nigeria National Footbal team den, popularly known as di Green Eagles.

Chukwu na di first Nigerian captain to lift di Africa Nations Cup, when Nigeria win am for 1980.

As coach, Chukwu coach di Super Eagles of Nigeria for 2003 reach 2005.