CHAN 2020 Cameroon: Amadou Ahidjo Stadium, which teams look good before de competition

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Morocco na im win di 2018 CHAN

Cameroon and 15 oda countries, from January 16 - February 7, go battle for who go win de 6th edition for dis football jamboree.

But, some kontris prepare for dis continental football festival wit no local leagues, and dis fit affect dia performance.

Togo, Namibia, Republic of Congo, (Red Devils), Zimbabwe, Cameroon and Mali nova start leagues till now. Mali stop dia 2019/2020 season for September 2020.

Host, Cameroon Indomitable Lions wit coach Ndtoungou Mpile di limp as dey prepare for dis competition. First, league games stop last year wen goment put measures for prevent de spread of Covid-19. Secondly, Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot and professional football league start tug of war and de championship no start. Den, change coach some weeks to de tournament. Indomitable Lions get home advantage for count on.

For de teams wit active leagues and player in competition mood, Burkina Faso (day 17), DR Congo (day 12) Zambia don play day 11, and Niger dey for number 10 game.

Wetin we call dis foto, Amadou Ahidjo Stadium

Title holder, Morocco don already play five games. Morocco, bring back dia star player Ayoub el Kaabiwe we e help de team win CHAN three years ago. Half of de squad na players from top tier clubs, Renaissance Berkane (seven) and Raja Casablanca and Wydad (five each).

From CHAN pre-tournament, Zambia with coach, Milutin Micho Sredojevic lost dia game to De Cranes 2-0, as deh win dia, Chipolopolo of Zambia di look set for dis competition, coach Micho di bring in four veterans four , Satutu, Chama, Jackson Chirwa and Sakala have all reached the quarterfinals in their respective last campaigns.

Uganda dey in top form afta dia pre-tournament for Yaoundé, as deh top results table with one draw against host Cameroon and winning against Zambia and Niger.

Coach Johnathan Mckinstry say e players gain plenti especially for believe in de self. Zambia follow wit four pints and Niger 3 points den host, last wit one point. But, de Cranes nova go pass group stage before for dia four times appearances.

Zimbabwe team bi battle Coronavirus as nine of dia players catch de sick, all except one no well before dia journey to Cameroon. But deh go build on dia experience as deh don appear five times for dis tournament.

Togo na de only newcomer, first timer, Tanzania, Guinea and Libya don all taste CHAN one time.