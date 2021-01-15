Wayne Rooney: Derby County don appoint former England striker as boss

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Wayne Rooney officially join Derby as player-coach for January 2019

Championship side Derby County don appoint England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney as their new manager on two-and-a-half-year contract.

Di 35-year-old, wey don dey in interim charge since dem sack Philip Cocu on 14 November, don also officially retire as player.

Rooney don oversee nine games so far, e win three and draw four.

"Di opportunity to follow Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is an honour," he said.

"Inside me, I know say Derby County na di place for me."

Liam Rosenior go take up di role of assistant manager, with former England boss Steve McClaren go continue as technical director and advisor to di board of directors.

Derby County dey third from bottom for di Championship, level on points with fourth-from-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Di club dey expect new owners to takeover di club dis week, as current owner Mel Morris and Deventio Holdings Group bin don agree for di sale for November.

Rams chief executive Stephen Pearce tok for interview with BBC Radio Derby on Thursday say problems no dey with di takeover, despite di delays meaning dem never pay players their December wages.