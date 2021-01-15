CHAN 2020: Caf president say Cameroon na tasting ground Covid-19 measures

Wetin we call dis foto, Caf interim president, Constant Omari

Caf interim president, Constant Omari say dem dey use Cameroon as testing ground for Covid-19 measure weh Caf bodi put for ground.

Cameroon na de first kontri for Africa for host big football competition since de outbreak of Covid-19.

"We go experiment 25 percent stadium attendance and if e work fain, we go gradually increase de number. Oda kontris go fit also copy", Omari tell tori pipo.

For de African Nations Championship, weh e di start tomorrow, January 16, na only about 12,000 spectators go dey for 40,000 seater Amadou Ahidjo stadium.

Dis number represent ova 25 percent of de stadium. Caf interim president say na for start small den, see if de sick di spread or not.

As to why players for oda clubs for Africa no fit join make CHAN strong and beta, Omari say Caf exceptions for CHAN na for give value to local championship, give dem visibility for transfer market.

Afcon no di reflect level of football for African countries, Omari tok

Omari say from weti local organizing competition control tins tok, all tin di waka fain for big opening ceremony.

But, for ground disorder dey wit de way de di give accreditation. All man dey for de same place and pipo di stay for hours for get accreditation.

As tori pipo di worry about insecurity fo Southwest Cameroon, Omari say, "Paul Biya don give assurance say Cameroon don take all security measures for Limbe pool afta separatists warn say de no wan catch CHAN for dia territory.

"We discussion, FIFA president myself with president Biya bi fruitful", Omari tok.