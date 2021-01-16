Mesut Ozil: Arsenal midfielder dey close to Fenerbahce move

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Mesut Ozil never play for Arsenal since dia home win over West Ham on 7 March 2020

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil dey close to completing move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Di 32-year-old still get half a season left on im Arsenal contract but both parties dey in advanced talks wey dey expected to lead to an agreement to terminate am.

Dat one go pave way for di move to Istanbul in di coming days.

Ozil never play for Arsenal since di 1-0 win over West Ham for March and Mikel Arteta don freeze am out.

E join di club inside one £42.4m move from Real Madrid for 2013 and don help dem to win di FA Cup three times.

Ozil bin tok about im admiration for di Turkish side during one social media question-and-answer session during di week.

"Fenerbahce na like Real Madrid for Spain. Di biggest club for di country," e tell followers.

Media reports for Turkey earlier dis month claim say Fenerbahce go sign Ozil for January.

And wen dem ask am about dat, manager Arteta say di move go only happen if na di '' best solution for everybody".

Dem born Ozil for Germany but e get Turkish heritage, and Fenerbahce chairman Ali Koc bin don tok say signing Ozil na "nice dream".

For 2019, di 19-time Super Lig champions rule out Ozil move for "economic" reasons.

Di Istanbul-based club don suffer financial problems in recent years and dem see Istanbul Basaksehir win dia first league title last July.

E start di first 10 games since Arteta appointment for December 2019, But Ozil never feature since football restart afta di first wave of di coronavirus pandemic for June.

Although Ozil tok last summer e go remain with Arsenal "through to di last day" of im contract for June 2021, Arteta leave am out of both their Europa League and Premier League squads dis season.

E become di highest-paid player for di club history for January 2018, but im refuse to take pay cut during di summer, wen dem no play football and wen Arsenalbin dey chook eye to balance di books.

Ozil help Germany win di 2014 World Cup but retire from international football fo 2018, citing "racism and disrespect" e don face for Germany over Turkish roots.