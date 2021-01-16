African Nations Cup 2020: CHAN kick off with Cameroon Vs Zimbabwe match

De indomitable lions of Cameroon and Warriors of Zimbabwe na two teams weh problems no let dem prepare well for de African Nations Cup, CHAN.

Cameroon VS Zimbabwe na curtain raise for CHAN 2020 as Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute go give kick-off for Amadou Ahidjo stadium, dis January 16, 2021.

Cameroon nova play league games since Covid-19, also tug of war between Cameroon football federation and football league no let de championship start.

From dia prep games, deh draw level for one, den loss two, and de team no di convince Cameroonians say deh fit go far, beta dan dia quarter final 2016 outing.

Jack Zoua, 2017 Afcon champion player weh e no get club now, na de striker to look out for wit e experience. Home crowd and turf go fit bi big booster for Cameroon team.

Laik Cameroon, de Warriors of Zimbabwe no play league games as dey prepare for dis tourney. Dia coach, say deh get 20 hours preparation.

Covid-19 worry dem, 9 players and five staff bi catch de sick , and e take dem take some taim for recover before December 2020.

Zimbabwe na one kontri weh ever glad if Caf bi shift de tournament.

Zimbabwe, and coach Zdravko Logarusic no get de same preparation laik Cameroon wit mini tournament, even if deh get only one point and one goal.

Cameroon di play for dia home turf and wit dia supporters though de number small.

Female central referee

Surprise for dis match na one of de four women out of 47 and referees and assistants for officiate opening match as central referee, Ethiopian, Lydia Tafesse.

Odas na Bernadette Kwimbira of Malawi, Mimisen Lyorthe of Nigeria and Carine Athezambong Fomo from Cameroon.

Burkina Faso VS Mali, second day one match

De second game for group A na all West African teams.

De Eagles of Mali get young team and deh hope for go pass dia 2016 feat wen deh reach final, lift de trophy dis taim.

Dia coach, Nohoum Diane get confidence for dis team even if, dia league games stop for October 2020. De team get experienced players like Djigui Diarra, winner of confederation cup wit Egypt side.