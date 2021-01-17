CHAN 2020 Fixtures: African Nations Championship teams, dates and group stage match
Libya- Niger, Group B first African Nations Championship, CHAN 2020 match go enta history as de first big international match for Japoma 50,000 Seater stadium for Cameroon.
But wit Covid - 19 prevention measures, na only about 13,000 football lover go enta dis iconic stadium.
Cameroon dey host di 6th edition of CHAN. Games open on Saturday with di host wey take on Zimbabwe.
Libya accidental appearance
The Mediterranean Knights bi qualify for dis competition by accident.
Tunisia withdraw afta deh eliminate Libya, na so deh enta de final phase of CHAN. Deh don reach for knock out stage for 2019 win for 2018.
Libya di hope say luck go shine for dem laik wen deh win competition for home based players.
Niger di eye quarter final
Niger for dia fourth appearance, wan go pass quarter finals for 2011 edition, and deh di hope forget dia best performance for dis year. Deh join three oda countries for prepare.
RD Congo, experience fit help?
De Leopards of DR Congo, dey for dia number sixth participation and deh don win title two taims. Deh no qualify for 2018 and dia standard don fail for de past two years.
Florent Ibengue weh e leave e Leopards afta 2019, AFCON, wan change de situation.
Congo, battle wit neighbours
Congo dia dream na for pass semi finals, but deh get for deal wit dia neighbours , DR Congo. Coach Barthélemy Ngatsono reach quarter finals for number three participation for 2018 for Morocco.
Checkout Fixtures of the Group Games
January 16
Cameroon -Zimbabwe (1-0)
Mali-Burkina Faso ( 1-0)
January 17
Libya -Niger
Democratic Republic of Congo-Congo
January 18
Morocco-Togo
Uganda -Rwanda
January 19
Zambia-Tanzania
Guinea-Namibia
January 20
Cameroon -Mali
Zimbabwe-Burkina Faso
January 21
Libya -DR Congo
Congo-Niger
January 22
Morocco-Rwanda
Niger-Togo
January 23
Zambia Guinea
Namibia-Tanzania
January 24
Burkina Faso-Cameroon
Zimbabwe-Mali
January 25
Congo -Libya
Niger-DR Congo
January 26
Uganda -Morocco
Togo-Rwanda
January 27
Tanzania-Guinea
Zambia -Namibia