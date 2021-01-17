CHAN 2020 Fixtures: African Nations Championship teams, dates and group stage match

Wia dis foto come from, CAF Wetin we call dis foto, Japoma 50,000 Seater stadium for Cameroon.

Libya- Niger, Group B first African Nations Championship, CHAN 2020 match go enta history as de first big international match for Japoma 50,000 Seater stadium for Cameroon.

But wit Covid - 19 prevention measures, na only about 13,000 football lover go enta dis iconic stadium.

Cameroon dey host di 6th edition of CHAN. Games open on Saturday with di host wey take on Zimbabwe.

Libya accidental appearance

The Mediterranean Knights bi qualify for dis competition by accident.

Tunisia withdraw afta deh eliminate Libya, na so deh enta de final phase of CHAN. Deh don reach for knock out stage for 2019 win for 2018.

Libya di hope say luck go shine for dem laik wen deh win competition for home based players.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di tournament dey go on after dem bin cancel am sake of Covid-19

Niger di eye quarter final

Niger for dia fourth appearance, wan go pass quarter finals for 2011 edition, and deh di hope forget dia best performance for dis year. Deh join three oda countries for prepare.

Wia dis foto come from, CAF Wetin we call dis foto, Display for di opening ceremony of CHAN 2020

RD Congo, experience fit help?

De Leopards of DR Congo, dey for dia number sixth participation and deh don win title two taims. Deh no qualify for 2018 and dia standard don fail for de past two years.

Florent Ibengue weh e leave e Leopards afta 2019, AFCON, wan change de situation.

Congo, battle wit neighbours

Congo dia dream na for pass semi finals, but deh get for deal wit dia neighbours , DR Congo. Coach Barthélemy Ngatsono reach quarter finals for number three participation for 2018 for Morocco.

Wia dis foto come from, caf Wetin we call dis foto, Fireworks for opening ceremony of CHAN 2020

Checkout Fixtures of the Group Games

January 16

Cameroon -Zimbabwe (1-0)

Mali-Burkina Faso ( 1-0)

January 17

Libya -Niger

Democratic Republic of Congo-Congo

January 18

Morocco-Togo

Uganda -Rwanda

January 19

Zambia-Tanzania

Guinea-Namibia

January 20

Cameroon -Mali

Zimbabwe-Burkina Faso

January 21

Libya -DR Congo

Congo-Niger

January 22

Morocco-Rwanda

Niger-Togo

January 23

Zambia Guinea

Namibia-Tanzania

January 24

Burkina Faso-Cameroon

Zimbabwe-Mali

January 25

Congo -Libya

Niger-DR Congo

January 26

Uganda -Morocco

Togo-Rwanda

January 27

Tanzania-Guinea