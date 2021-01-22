Martin Odegaard: Arsenal target Real Madrid midfielder as Ozil replacement

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Martin Odegaard, right, has featured for Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League this season

Arsenal don identify Real Madrid player Martin Odegaard as possible signing for dis January transfer window.

With Mesut Ozil set to join Fenerbahce, di Gunners don enquire about signing di 22-year-old until di summer.

Odegaard don fall out of favour for di Bernabeu in recent months.

Odegaard, wey many bin tip as a future star when e move to Spain from Norwegian side Stromgodset as a 16-year-old, impress on loan for Sociedad last season.

After e return to di Bernabeu in di summer, it look like e fit become first-team regular under Zinedine Zidane, wey coach am for di B team wen e first join di club and now dey in charge of di senior side.

But after e start di first two La Liga games of di season, Odegaard don only feature once from di start of a league game since and that na since 21 November.

But Spainish football expert, Guillem Balague don also tell BBC say "Arsenal are no be di only Premier League club wey don make enquiry about am but e go also like to go back to Real Sociedad," where e bin dey on loan last season.

Balague add say "di adaptation process go dey easier there and all e want na to play."

Who be Martin Odegaard

Madrid sign di talented playmaker for January 2015 from Stromsgodset wia e make e name and di club send am immediately to their youth side, RM Castilla. Di player also don go on loan spells for Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad.

Martin Odegaard catch di the attention of di footballing giants across Europe wen e enjoy breakthrough season for 2018/19 with Vitesse. Im record goal contribution of 18 goals and assists for di Eredivisie outfit during e loan spell.

'A little short for certain areas'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bin face questions on Thursday about Odegaard but e refuse to speak about specific targets.

However, e make am clear say e dey hope di Gunners go dey active before di 1 February transfer deadline.

Dem release Sokratis Papastathopoulos from e contract dis week, while Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba don already leave on loan deals and Ozil's switch to Turkey dey set to go through but na quarantine rules dey delay am.

"We done do di first part more or less and we dey focuse now on di second phase," na so Arteta.

"Obviously dis market and di context make am difficult, but we dey look at options and we go see wetin we fit do.

"We dey look at various positions because di movement we don make dis window with some players wey leave di club don leave us a little bit short for certain areas.