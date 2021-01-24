Connor McGregor: Dustin Poirier give MMA champion Knock Out for 2nd round

Wia dis foto come from, UFC

Connor McGregor don lose im first fight in one year against American MMA fighter Dustin Poirier.

According to McGregor, di reason why im lose na because "Poirier leg kicks bin dey good and my leg bin die, and I no dey as comfortable as I suppose be."

E tok dis one for im post match interview wia im say di defeat na hard one to swallow and now im just wan go stay with im pikin dem.

Dustin Poirier tok for post interview too say im be di champion now, as e on win im past two matches.

Poirier end di match for di second round wey im give McGregor plenti punches wey land am for ground before referee end di match.