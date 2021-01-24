Gas explosion for Rumuodumanya: Another gas plant for Rivers state don explode

Wia dis foto come from, Okafor Ofiebor

E neva sure di number of casualties or property wey damage, but di second explosion dey come less dan 24 hours di first explosion kill four pipo and wunjure 11 for Delta state.

Di gas explosion happen for one gas plant off Airport road for Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local goment for Rivers State.

Di fire start around 8:43pm on Saturday 23 January 2021 night and wit di help of fire service and oda pipo wey dey live nearby, dem stop di fire around 10pm, but e never dey clear weda any pesin die.