Frank Lampard: Chelsea sack manager afta 18 months in charge

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Frank Lampard don win 28 of im 57 Premier League games in charge of Chelsea

Chelsea don sack dia manager Frank Lampard afta im spend 18 months in charge of di club.

Di blues dey number nine position for Premier League table afta last week defeat to Leicester City, and dem don win once in their past five league matches.

Im final game in charge of Chelsea na Sunday 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Championship side Luton.

Lampard bin collect three years contract wen e replace Maurizio Sarri for Stamford Bridge for July 2019.

Im guide dem to fourth place and play for di final of di FA Cup for im first season in charge, and wen dem win Leeds United 3-1 for December dem climb to top of di Premier League table.

However, di Blues don suffer five defeats in dia past eight league games.

For statement, Chelsea tok say: "Dis na very difficult decision, and no be one wey di board and di owner take lightly.

"We dey grateful to Frank for wetin im don achieve for im time as head coach of di club. However, recent results and performances never mit wit di club expectations, as di club dey mid-table without any clear path to sustain improvement.

"Good time no ever dey to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after long tok-tok and consideration we decide change dey needed now to give di club time to improve performances and results dis season".

Owner Roman Abramovich say Lampard status as "important icon" of di club "remain unchanged" despite im sack.

"Dis na very difficult decision for di club, because I get excellent personal relationship with Frank Lampard and I get di utmost respect for him," na so Abramovich tok.