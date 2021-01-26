Who is Thomas Tuchel? Meet di man wey fit take Frank Lampard job to lead Chelsea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel don set to become Chelsea new manager afta dem sack Frank Lampard on Monday, as di club leadership dey hope say di German na di man to unlock di potential of dia most gifted talents.

Tuchel na one of di most complex manager personalities for European football. Di 47-year-old dey known as a political power player and control freak, but also as pesin wey dey tactical visionary and methodical thinker.

Paris St-Germain bin dismiss am for late December afta months full of fights between him and sporting director Leonardo.

As some pipo for France claim say Tuchel neva really bring out di best out of a star-studded squad, PSG still reach di Champions League final for August and win back-to-back domestic titles.

Im track record dey certainly good enough for Chelsea board, wey approach am shortly before dem dismiss Lampard.

At first, Tuchel bin no dey sure if to take di job midway through di season, but he don dey eye di Premier League for some time, he don first dey follow Chelsea tok for 2017 afta e comot from Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel dey see di job for Stamford Bridge as chance to prove himself for England, just like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - two men wey im admire - don do before him.

Who be Tuchel?

Tuchel na good communicator wit plenti ideas.

Throughout im career for senior level, Tuchel don gather experience for different environments.

He start for di small Bundesliga side Mainz, move to di much more ambitious but financially limited Borussia Dortmund and later take ova French champions

PSG.Di Blues bin get expensive footballers afta dem spend plenti money for summer but e dey unlikely say Tuchel go face di same resistance for di dressing room as e be for Paris.

Some of Chelsea players complain about lack of tactical instructions and general communication under Lampard. Tuchel, however, dey known to communicate well with im teams.

If they let am, di German go also not hesitate to implement some of im ideas - whether on di tactics board or elsewhere.