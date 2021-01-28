CHAN 2020: Morocco, DR Congo dey in form, but Rwanda fit spring surprise enta semifinals

Leocadia Bongben

BBC News Pidgin, Cameroon

Wia dis foto come from, CAF Wetin we call dis foto, Japoma 50,000 Seater stadium for Cameroon.

De Lions of Morocco and Leopards of DR Congo look set to storm semis but football lovers di wanda if Rwanda go spring anoda surprise land for semis.

De sixth edition of African Nations Championship, CHAN, tournament for home based players for African kontris don separate de grain from de chaff for group stage.

Line up for quarter finals don set who go lock horns wit who for de eight teams komot from groups stage but which of de teams fit enta semifinals?

Rwanda don surprise football lovers wit dia qualification for quarter finals afta dia 3-2 win over Togo. Dis ignite dia dream for pass dia 2016 record wen deh reach quarter finals.

Afta two draws Rwanda surprise fans for last game against Beat Togo, 3-2 to qualify for quarter finals from Group C wit five point behind Morocco seven points.

De Amavubi no let Coronavirus for dia kontri stop dia dream.

But, de hard nut for dia road na Guinea, weh finish top wit five point for Group D. Dis group wit all de insecurity for Southwest Cameroon in connection wit de Anglophone crisis, produce some most exciting group games for dis competition.

Cameroon host, wit de Intermediate Lions, struggle for remain for dis tourney, win only first match against Zimbabwe dem draw two against Mali and Burkina Faso.

Deh fit reach semifinals, na de kweshion weh fans di ask as de team no di show real quality for field. De team get scandals for how deh di use juju, witch doctors for de team.

Intermediate Lions go face DR Congo, hard nut to crack. DR Congo pick dia ticket for semis after deafening Niger 2-1 for last minute.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Morocco bin win di African Nations Championship (CHAN) for 2018

De team play without 12 player weh test positive for COVID-19, but some of de players and coach don test negative again afta isolation. Dis mean say Cameroon get tough match for Saturday wit two times champs.

Mali bi seal dia place for quarter finals wen deh beat Zimbabwe 1-0 for top Group A so dey remain for Yaoundé to meet de Red Devils of Congo. Mali win two games draw one for seal dia qualification.

De Red Devils book dia place after surprise win over 2014 champs Libya for show say say small team no dey for dis competition.

Defending chaps, Morocco dey in good form and look laik team wit sure ticket for semi-finals afta deh beat Uganda 5-2 for qualify for quarter finals.

But, deh get for beat Zambia weh deh finish second for Group D after goalless draw wit Namibia, for complete dia dream for second title.

CHAN 2020 Quarter Finals Fixtures

Saturday 30/01/2021

17h: Mali v Congo

Location: Yaoundé

Wia dis foto come from, CAF Wetin we call dis foto, Fixtures

Douala(Japoma)

20h: RD Congo v Cameroon

Sunday 31/01/2021

17h: Douala(Bepanda)

Morocco v Zambia

20h: Limbe