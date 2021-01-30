Arsenal vs Manchester United: Odegaard make debut, quiet Fernandes as both sides settle for one point

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For years Manchester United and Arsenal don challenge for di biggest trophies for England and on Saturday night both of dem show say dem fit dey on di right path to challenge for di Premier League again afta period of quietness on di trophy front.

Di two teams play entertaining goalless draw for Emirates stadium for dia matchday 21 fixture for Premier League.

Both sides bin get good chances to score but on di balance of play one point each na im di two teams settle for.

United go feel like small sense of disappointment as dem again fail to win any of dia last two matches to stay top of di Premier League table.

For Arsenal, dis result show say di club decision to stick wit Arteta wen dem bin no dey win games fit don dey pay off.

So wetin we learn from dis draw between Arsenal and Manchester United?

United title challenge dey in danger

Afta di shock 1-2 defeat against Sheffield United for midweek, Manchester United bin need to bounce back from dat shock result to maintain dia push for di title.

Di loss to Sheffield United see Man City replace dem for di top of di table and wit City victory over di same club wey beat United on Wednesday, United now dey three points behind dia Manchester neighbours wey also get one outstanding game.

United need to arrest dis two-game winless run and put dia dreams of winning di title back on track starting wit dia next game against Southampton.

Injuries rob Arsenal of key players

Despite say dem play without some of dia key players, Arsenal look like di better side on di balance of play.

Wen di teamsheet for di match comot, many Arsenal fans no waste time to notice di absence of Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from di Arsenal lineup.

According to di club, Saka get minor hip problem, Tierney miss di game wit calf complaint while Aubameyang bin dey absent for personal reasons.