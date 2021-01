Coronavirus live update: Antonio Rudiger buy 60,000 facemasks for market traders for Sierra Leone

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger don buy 60,000 facemasks for market traders to help Covid-19 fight for Sierra Leone.

Di Germany international, wey im parents from Sierra Leone, also donate money to di kontri Free Quality Education initiative.

No be only dat one, Rudiger don also provide foodstuffs to hospital workers for one hospital for Germany.

"I been poor before so I just reason am say wetin I fit do to help for dis type of situation," na so di defender tok.

"I ask di hospital wia dem born me wetin I fit do to help, then I tell myself say for di next three months I go pay for food for hospital workers dia.

"You see me when I also meet Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio for London. I donate to education for Sierra Leone. I strongly believe in God and that na why e dey important for me to share. This na how I grow up."

Wia dis foto come from, Sierra Leone State House Wetin we call dis foto, Antonio Rudiger (left) bin hand over one signed shirt to Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio (photo courtesy Sierra Leone State House Communications Unit)

Im add say e go like to contribute more by going beyond mere donations to di west African country.

"I want be di guy wey also dey develop our kontri just like wetin Nana Kwame Bediako dey do for Ghana. To me him dey like role model and dat na wetin I want to be for my kontri," na so im tok as im refer to one successful property developer wey dey Ghana.

Rudiger say im upbringing for one migrant suburb area for Berlin help am to appreciate im Sierra Leone roots and say im go like to try im hand for business dia.

"If I look back na di biggest blessing to grow up dia wit different groups of pipo. We get Blacks, Arabs, Polish, plenty different people," na so im explain.

"I grow up to hear pipo speak different languages, practise different cultures so for me personally I look am as blessing because dis na who I be.

"My family run from di civil war and we get good life for Germany. You always need to dey thankful but I also get different roots dis na also wetin I need to respect.

"I dey play for Germany national team because Germany give something to my family dat na why I feel German but at di end of di day I see myself also as a Sierra Leonean. Dat na who I be and I dey very proud."

So far Rudiger himself don avoid to catch di disease and say him dey grateful say Him still fit play football.

"We dey happy say we dey able to do our job as normal. Fans dey miss. We I am think about di fans dat way e dey affect me. I miss fans because fans dey bring emotions but at di end of di day we still dey do our job," na so im tok.

"For now, di only thing I fit do na to take care of myself and my family. Obey di rules and avoid to misbehave na wetin I fit do.