Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta score for Thomas Tuchel first Premier League win

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea record dia first league win under dia new coach Thomas Tuchel as dem beat Burnley 2-0 on Sunday.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta open di scoring for di Blues in di first half as im score from Callum Hudson-Odoi assist.

Marcos Alonso wey only make Chelsea first team squad for di first time since September 2020, seal di victory wit a left foot strike for di 84th minute of di game to ensure Chelsea take all three points for Tuchel second game in charge of di team.

Dis win na Tuchel first league win for Premier League since e replace former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard wey bin chop sack.

Chelsea pay goalless draw for Tuchel first league match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Premier League table

Di win for Chelsea see dem climb to seventh position for di Premier League table.