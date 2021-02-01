CHAN 2020: Cameroon, Morocco, Mal, Guinea semi-finals & struggle for final spot

Wia dis foto come from, CAF_Onine Wetin we call dis foto, Morocco na im win di last CHAN tournament.

African Nations Championship, CHAN, competition for African home based players don enta semifinals as Intermediate and Atlas Lions ready to measure pawa for Limbe Omnisport stadium.

At de same ta im, West African neighbours, Mali and Guinea go clash for anoda semi-final game.

But how de teams reach here?

Cameroon show anoda face against DR Congo, come back afta one goal for equalize and increase tally to defeat DR Congo 2-1.

De game play after high tension as DR Congo reject Covid-19 test results for 13 of dia players, den confirmation test show say na only two players and staff bi positive.

Tough match between Mali and Congo end for penalties and Mali lead 5-4.

Morocco beat Zambia 3-1 to pick dia spot as Guinea deny Rwanda chance for circle of four wit 1-0 win inside game wit plenty red and yellow cards.

Weti we go see for CHAN semi-finals?

Wia dis foto come from, CAF_Online

Wen Morocco host for 2018 deh win and di hold tight for dis title.

De Atlas Lions start de competition wit 1-0 win against Togo, draw 0-0 wit Rwanda, and trash Uganda 5-2.

For quarter finals, Morocco humble Red Devils, 3-1 for qualify for semi finials.

Morocco win three games draw one on dia way for quarter finals.

Cameroon drag leg to komot for group stage wit 1-0 win against Zimbabwe, draw 1-1 wit Mali and 0-0 wit Burkina Faso only for beat DR Congo 2-1 for surprise manner.

Cameroon reach semi-finals wit two wins and two draws.

Morocco look better as deh get good scoring machine, nine goals and only concede one goal.

Even if Cameroon nova concede goal, de attack no di work very well as deh score four goals.

De two deans di participate for number four time for CHAN.

Wia dis foto come from, CAF_Online Wetin we call dis foto, Meanwhile Congo dey contest dia loss as dem blame Covid 19 testing

Mali- Guinea game look more balanced. Mali finish top of Group A wit seven points, 1-0 win against Burkina Faso, draw 1-1 wit Cameroon, beat Zimbabwe 1-0. Den qualify for semi-finals on penalties, 5-4.

Guinea first trash Namibia 3-0, draw wit Zambia 1-1 and 2-2 wit Tanzania. Guinea defeat Rwanda 1-0.

Which teams fit qualify for finals?

De answer to dis kweshion go komot for February 3, wen Intermediate and Atlas Lions go show dia strength for Limbe.