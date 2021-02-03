CHAN 2020: Morocco, Mali qualify for final, Cameroon, Guinea crash for third place

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Morocco pepper Cameroon, host 4-0 for Limbe Omnisport stadium, qualify for finals.

Morocco join Mali for final, set for February 7, for Amadou Ahidjo stadium. Cameroon and Guinea crash out and deh go play third place match for Douala.

Cameroon start de game fain, den loss concentration, no mark de Atlas Lions attackers. Goalkeeper, Haschou Kerrido no grab ball fain and Soufiane Bouftini komot' for right place push de ball inside net.

Cameroon defense crack afta de first goal, and ten minutes afta, Soufiane Rahimi add second goal weh completely destabilize Cameroon.

De Atlas Lions dominate de game and Cameroon manage for shoot only one taim for goal.

Cameroon put more steam for second half but waste all actions as deh no succeed for score. Cameroon no get good attack, no construction as dia game turn "papapala".

Cameroon goalkeeper, Kerrido no even see wen Rahimi send de ball as e komot for goal, e bi too late for catch de ball weh e just roll enta net for 74' minutes. Rahimi get five goals for e name and fit komot top goal scorer.

As Cameroon di struggle to score one goal, Ben Mamare, add number four, supporters just star leave field, small.

For de first game, Mali qualify for final after dey play regular time 0-0 wit Guinea.

Den de match 120' wit no goal before deh win on penalty shots5-4.

Mali send Congo packing for quarter finals on de same score , 5-4 on penalties for qualify for semifinals.